Harbor Alternate Living Association doubling footprint at Port

Harbor Alternate Living Association will be doubling their footprint at the Port of Grays Harbor this spring.

A leader in building independent living skills for those with developmental disabilities and a tenant at the Port since 2005, they say they are expanding to ensure they are able to meet the needs of their clients for years to come.

At its January meeting, the Port Commission approved a lease amendment to double HALA’s footprint for a five year term, with three additional 5 year options.

Located in 10,000 square feet of office space just off of Port Industrial Road, HALA’s location gives them centralized access to all of the customers they serve throughout Grays Harbor.

HALA Executive Director William Schmauss said “We are excited to be able to grow our existing footprint at the Port of Grays Harbor. People are actually moving to Grays Harbor because of the services HALA provides. We appreciate the partnership with the Port and the opportunity to expand our services and employment base to better serve our region.”

“We are thrilled to see this important organization thrive and grow in the community,” said Commission President Jack Thompson. “The services and opportunities they provide for members of our community are second to-none. The Port is proud to call HALA a tenant and we are excited to watch them continue to grow in Grays Harbor.”

HALA currently employs 125 and expects to have 200 employees by year’s end.