What should happen to materials after they are dredged?

Port employees created a silhouette of a ship dredging to commemorate the event.

The US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is asking for input on what to do with materials dredged out of waterways.

According to a release, the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 2016 requires the USACE establish a pilot program to recommend ten projects that provide a beneficial use of the dredged material.

Section 1122 of WRDA 2016 requires the USACE establish a pilot program to carry out 10 projects for the beneficial use of dredged material, including projects for the purposes of—

(1) Reducing storm damage to property and infrastructure;

(2) promoting public safety;

(3) protecting, restoring, and creating aquatic ecosystem habitats;

(4) stabilizing stream systems and enhancing shorelines;

(5) promoting recreation;

(6) supporting risk management adaptation strategies; and

(7) reducing the costs of dredging and dredged material placement or disposal, such as projects that use dredged material for—

(A) construction or fill material;

(B) civic improvement objectives; and

(C) other innovative uses and placement alternatives that produce public economic or environmental benefits.

The USACE is requesting proposals from the public.

The Grays Harbor Deeper Draft project from the USACE has been underway for over a year, with more dredging scheduled to occur between July and September of this year.

The $27.1 million project will dredge approximately 3.5 million cubic yards of material until the Grays Harbor navigation channel is at -38 feet, down from the -36 feet that it currently sits, and to the Congressionally Authorized depth.

In addition to this project, the USACE have scheduled dredging in Westport starting his summer in the Westhaven Cove Entrance Channels.

Up to 40,000 cubic yards of material may be dredged, according to contract information from the Corp of Engineers.

Work was planned to begin 16 July 2018 and all in-water work must be completed by 31 January 2019.

The Westport project is estimated to cost $1 Million to $5 Million.

Proposals for what the USACE should do with materials when they do any type of dredging project are due by March 12, 2018.

Within 2 years, the Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army (Civil Works) is required to submit a report to the Congress that includes:

a description of the projects selected under the pilot program; documentation supporting each of the projects selected; the findings of regional beneficial use teams regarding project selection; and any recommendations of the ASA(CW) or regional beneficial use teams with respect to the pilot program.

You can read about the program at the project site