Halibut and perch seasons adjusting

One local fishing season will extend this week, while another is set to see daily limits added.

In Westport and Ilwaco, the recreational halibut fishing season is set to extend through June 17.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife tell KXRO that they will open all depth recreational halibut fishing in the ocean as well as most of Puget Sound.

They say that given the amount of halibut quota remaining, and the lower than expected fishing in recent weeks, sufficient quota remains to open another day in the all-depth fishery on Saturday, June 17.

Fishery managers expect the full quota to be taken after Saturday, June 17, and for the fishery to close for the remainder of the season.

Columbia River nearshore fishing will remain open seven days per week until further notice.

In the perch fishery, daily limits are set to increase for Westport and Ilwaco on July 1.

WDFE says that the daily limit will increase to 12 fish per day beginning in July.

The daily perch daily limits were reduced from 12 to 9 fish per day earlier in the year.

This change was put in place as a way to protect coastal rockfish resources, primarily black rockfish. WDFW says that the perch fishery is helathy, and that the change “will have no beneficial impact on the rockfish population”.

Along with the increase, all boats fishing for bottomfish and halibut will also be required to have “a descending device” on board.

This change was described in the 2017/18 Sport Fishing rules pamphlet.

Descending devices are used to “release rockfish back to the depth of capture and significantly improve the survivability of released rockfish”. Anglers are encouraged to use them when releasing all rockfish.