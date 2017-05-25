Halibut fishing closing near Ilwaco

Recreational halibut fishing near Ilwaco will close but continue in most other marine areas.

The WDFW says that recreational halibut fishing in the all-depth area will close in Marine Area 1 off of Ilwaco, effective at the end of the day today.

According to the WDFW there is not sufficient quota remaining to allow another all-depth fishing day near Ilwaco after today.

There is enough reserved to continue to allow halibut retention with bottomfish in the nearshore area of Marine Area 1 Mondays through Wednesdays until further notice.

There is also not sufficient quota remaining to open the nearshore fishery in Marine Area 2 near Westport and that area will remain closed to recreational halibut fishing for the remainder of the year.