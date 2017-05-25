Halibut fishing closing near Ilwaco
By KXRO News
|
May 25, 2017 @ 8:09 AM

Recreational halibut fishing near Ilwaco will close but continue in most other marine areas.

The WDFW says that recreational halibut fishing in the all-depth area will close in Marine Area 1 off of Ilwaco, effective at the end of the day today.

According to the WDFW there is not sufficient quota remaining to allow another all-depth fishing day near Ilwaco after today.

There is enough reserved to continue to allow halibut retention with bottomfish in the nearshore area of Marine Area 1 Mondays through Wednesdays until further notice.

There is also not sufficient quota remaining to open the nearshore fishery in Marine Area 2 near Westport and that area will remain closed to recreational halibut fishing for the remainder of the year.

Related Content

Should the fisher and 5 different whales stay Enda...
Lake Sylvia to close to prep for kids fishing even...
Clam digging on three beaches closed for the seaso...
Six day clam dig approved and Long Beach gets incr...
Fishing season on local lakes starts Saturday
First 2 days of upcoming clam dig canceled, April ...
Comments