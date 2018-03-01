Guns and drugs recovered as two were arrested in Elma

In Elma two people were arrested on warrants and guns and drugs were recovered.

The Elma Police Department tells KXRO that on Tuesday officers assisted Federal Agents with the apprehension of a 37 year-old Elma man and a 29 year-old woman in the 100 block of North B St in Elma.

According to police the Elma man was arrested on a warrant for an Assault in the 2nd degree, after allegedly threatening and swinging a machete at another man earlier in February.

He was also arrested on violations of Federal and State Probations.

They say the 29 year-old woman was found hiding in the man’s vehicle and she was arrested on an outstanding Washington State Department of Corrections Probation Violation warrant.

Police say they recovered two handguns and a large amount of suspected methamphetamine with indication of drug sales and distribution.

Both suspects face possible additional charges.