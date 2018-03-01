Guns and drugs recovered as two were arrested in Elma
By KXRO News
|
Mar 1, 2018 @ 9:48 AM

In Elma two people were arrested on warrants and guns and drugs were recovered.

The Department tells KXRO that on Tuesday officers assisted Federal Agents with the apprehension of a 37 year-old Elma man and a 29 year-old woman in the 100 block of North B St in Elma.

According to police the Elma man was arrested on a warrant for an Assault in the 2nd degree, after allegedly threatening and swinging a machete at another man earlier in February.

He was also arrested on violations of Federal and State Probations.

They say the 29 year-old woman was found hiding in the man’s vehicle and she was arrested on an outstanding Washington State Probation Violation warrant.

Police say they recovered two handguns and a large amount of suspected methamphetamine with indication of drug sales and distribution.

Both suspects face possible additional charges.

