Gunfire in Aberdeen leads to arrest

A man was arrested after firing a gun in Aberdeen.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that earlier this week, around noon, officers were called near the 600 block of Market Street after a man fired a gun.

A caller said that there was an argument between men, before one of them pulled out a handgun and fired a single round.

Aberdeen Detectives arrived on scene, finding a shell casing.

After checking footage from a camera at Valley Cleaners, they found footage of the argument.

The suspect was identified by officers, and the man voluntarily returned to the scene, still carrying the handgun.

Based on the video, the man is arrested and booked into the Aberdeen Jail for Unlawful Display of a Weapon and Unlawful Discharge of a Weapon.