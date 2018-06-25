Gulls overtake Federal Way FC at home

The Grays Harbor Gulls went 6-3 over Federal Way FC on Saturday at Stewart Field in Aberdeen, moving themselves into 3rd place within the Western Washington Premier League.

According to Head Coach Drew Grannemann, Alex Puga Dela Rosa started off the scoring in the 19th minute of the match, although this would be the only goal for the Gulls in the first half when they trailed 1-2.

In the 2nd, 2 goals each from Juanito Lopez and Victor Corona, with Aaron Arias adding a goal in the 83rd minute capped the evening.

The Gulls have one final home game this season, facing Twin City Union at Stewart Field for a 3pm start on Sunday, July 1.

Scoring timeline, courtesy of Coach Grannemann:

19:30 Goal, Alex Puga Dela Rosa

23:06 Goal (Federal Way FC)

40:04 Goal (Federal Way FC)

53:07 Goal, Juanito Lopez

59:22 Goal, Juanito Lopez

60:48 Goal, Victor Corona

75:03 Goal, Victor Corona

83:13 Goal, Aaron Arias

87:11 Goal (Federal Way FC)