Grease fire evacuates Aberdeen home

Don’t leave stoves unattended. That’s the advice of the Aberdeen Fire Department after a grease fire on Tuesday.

Aberdeen Captain Baretich tells KXRO that firefighters were sent to the 300 block of N Jefferies St.

When they arrived, smoke was coming from the home. Everyone who was inside the home was outside when crews got to the scene.

According to Baretich, the fire started with a pan of grease in the kitchen, but spread to nearby rooms.

Crews, including one unit from the Hoquiam Fire Department were on scene and able to knock down the flames.

The Aberdeen Fire Department reminds residents not to leave pans unattended while cooking to avoid accidents.