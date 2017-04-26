Grays Harbor’s Unemployment continues to drop

Grays Harbor’s unemployment rate continued to drop last month but the state ranking moved from 11th to 7th.

Grays Harbor’s unemployment rate dropped from 8.4% in February to 8.2% in March which is the lowest March rate since 2006 when it was 7.9%.

With 2,259 people on unemployment that was the lowest March number since before 1990.

As the unemployment number continues to drop, both the work force and the total number of those employed grew from February to March as well from March of last year.

Pacific County’s unemployment rate dropped from February to March as well down to 7.8%.

With 643 people on unemployment, it was also the lowest March number in Pacific County since before 1990.