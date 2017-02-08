Grays Harbor and Willapa Bay salmon fisheries under review

The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission will hear public comments this week on the management of Grays Harbor and Willapa Bay salmon fisheries over the past year.

The public meeting will be held Feb. 10-11 in Olympia starting at 8 am. The discussion on local waters is scheduled for Saturday morning.

The commission, a citizen panel appointed by the governor to set policy for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), will convene in Room 172 of the Natural Resources Building at 1111 Washington St. SE in Olympia. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. both days.

An agenda for the meeting is available at http://wdfw.wa.gov/commission/.

At the meeting, state fishery managers will provide an overview of last year’s Grays Harbor and Willapa Bay salmon fisheries, including an assessment of the harvest and conformance with conservation objectives. They will also provide a look ahead to fisheries planning in those areas in 2017 and the public will be invited to comment on the salmon management policies now in effect.

Also on the agenda is an overview of the science of managing the state’s wolf population, which has grown rapidly since 2008. While state policies support wolf recovery, they also include guidelines for using lethal measures against wolves to reduce conflicts with people, livestock and other wildlife. WDFW wildlife managers will discuss scientific studies that evaluate lethal removal techniques and protocols.

In other business, the commission will consider a land transfer in Chelan County. The property consists of 14 acres along the Wenatchee River and would be donated to WDFW by a non-profit organization. Acquiring this property would improve public access to the river for anglers, bird watchers, hikers and other recreationalists.