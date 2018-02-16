Grays Harbor Vessel Traffic Risk Assessment webinar next week

The Grays Harbor Vessel Traffic Risk Assessment will be discussed in a webinar next week.

The public has an opportunity to hear an informational online-only webinar about the assessment project at 10 am on Thurs., Feb. 22.

In a release, the Department of Ecology says that the purpose of the study is to assess oil spill risks and develop regionally specific recommendations for improvement.

The webinar will describe the risk assessment goals, methods, progress to date, and next steps.

Ecology says that the assessment is being done with funding received in the 2017-2019 biennium and builds on previous work such as the 2014 Marine and Rail Oil Transportation Study.

If you cannot attend the meeting, a recording will be posted in the future.

The public will have a chance to comment on the draft report, expected to be out this summer.

Time

Join Online Feb. 22, 2018 10:00 AM

To request ADA accommodation, call Ecology at 360-407-7668, 711 (relay service), or 877-833-6341 (TTY). More about our accessibility services.

