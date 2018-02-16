Grays Harbor Vessel Traffic Risk Assessment webinar next week

The Grays Harbor Vessel Traffic Risk Assessment will be discussed in a webinar next week.
The public has an opportunity to hear an informational online-only webinar about the assessment project at 10 am on Thurs., Feb. 22.
In a release, the Department of Ecology says that the purpose of the study is to assess oil spill risks and develop regionally specific recommendations for improvement.
The webinar will describe the risk assessment goals, methods, progress to date, and next steps.
Ecology says that the assessment is being done with funding received in the 2017-2019 biennium and builds on previous work such as the 2014 Marine and Rail Oil Transportation Study.
If you cannot attend the meeting, a recording will be posted in the future.
The public will have a chance to comment on the draft report, expected to be out this summer.
Time
Join Online
Questions
Risk Assessment Lead
425-649-7292
brian.kirk@ecy.wa.gov
More information
- Contact Brian Kirk, Risk Assessment Lead, at brian.kirk@ecy.wa.gov with questions about the GHVTRA or the hazard identification process.
- Contact Sonja Larson, Response Technology Lead, at sonja.larson@ecy.wa.gov with questions about the Response Capability Assessment.
- Visit our oil transportation page to review our past risk assessment projects and other legislatively directed work.