Grays Harbor unemployment stays steady; 2nd highest in state

Grays Harbor unemployment remained at 6.3% for the 3rd straight month in August, while mirroring years past for labor force.

The county is tied with Wahkiakum County for 2nd highest unemployment in the state.

Total Civilian Labor Force dropped from July to August, from 28,236 to 27,984.

Total Employment and Unemployment both dropped, with the employed moving from 26,465 to 26,226 and unemployed dropping from 1,771 to 1,758.

These changes are consistent with the July/August adjustments seen in prior years.

The total unemployment figure remains the lowest for an August since prior to 1990.

Washington gained 2,000 jobs in August, unemployment rate increases to 4.6%.

Pacific County also remained consistent at 6.2% from July into August, and dropped in their labor force from 8,766 to 8,649. Total employed fell slightly from 8,224 to 8,117 while employed fell 10 people, from 542 to 532.

Leading the state is once again Ferry County with 9.6%, followed by Grays Harbor/Wahkiakum sharing 6.3%, and Pacific/Clallam tied at 6.2% rounding out the top 5.

County Civilian Labor Force Employment Unemployment Unemployment Rate Grays Harbor 27,984 26,226 1,758 6.3% Pacific 8,649 8,117 532 6.2%