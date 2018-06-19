Grays Harbor unemployment fifth highest in state for May

Grays Harbor had the fifth highest unemployment rate in the state despite it dropping to record lows.

According to the Employment Security Department, Grays Harbor’s unemployment rate in May was 6.5% which is the lowest May rate since before 1990, but only Ferry, Stevens, Pacific, and Pend Oreille counties had higher rates in May.

In April the unemployment rate was 7.1%.

Grays Harbor added 304 people to the labor force from April to May and the total number of people employed grew by 445.

There were 538 more people employed this May than last year and 68 less on unemployment.

With 1,849 people receiving unemployment it was the lowest that number has been in May since before 1990.

Pacific County’s unemployment dropped from 7.7% in April to 6.8% in May, but it remained the third highest in the state even though that is the lowest May rate since 1990.

Pacific County added 58 people to the labor force from April to May and the total number of people employed grew by 128.

Last May there were 28 more people employed but there were also 33 more on unemployment.

With 557 people on unemployment it was the lowest that number has been in May since 1990.

The unemployment rate counts the percentage of people who are unemployed and actively looking for work, and doesn’t include those who have stopped looking for work.

Grays Harbor April 2018 May 2018 May 2017 Labor Force 28,055 28,359 27,889 Total Employment 26,065 26,510 25,972 Total Unemployment 1,990 1,849 1,917 Unemployment Rate 7.1% 6.5% 6.9%