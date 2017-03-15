Grays Harbor unemployment down to 10th in State

Grays Harbor’s unemployment rate rose slightly from December to January but dropped another spot in state rankings for counties in Washington.

The Washington State Employment Security Department released January unemployment numbers for counties yesterday and Grays Harbor is tied for 10th in the state with Columbia County.

Grays Harbor’s rate rose from December’s adjusted 8.6% to 9.0% in January but the labor force grew by 279 and the total number of people employed grew by 138.

It was the lowest January unemployment rate for Grays Harbor since 2008 when it was 8.2%.

Pacific County dropped down to the 18th highest in the state with an unemployment rate of 8.3% which stayed steady from December.

However, in Pacific County the labor force shrunk by 61 and the total number of those employed dropped by 51.

It was also the lowest rate for Pacific County since 2008 when unemployment was 7.4%.