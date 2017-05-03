Grays Harbor Transit buses now tracked by GPS for riders

Grays Harbor Transit is now tracking their bus routes by GPS.

In a release, they tell KXRO that GPS Bus Tracking by Route officially launched on Tuesday.

Bus information will be displayed in real time for rider convenience.

The program is available on computers, smart phones, and tablets, or anything with internet access. The software is ran through a website, and not through an app.

The tracking software allows riders to;

Select your bus route

Find your location on the map

Find the bus in real time that is heading to your location. The bus indicators show direction of travel and displays green if the bus is moving and red if the bus is stopped.

Riders can also select a pinpoint on the route to show the posted departure times at that particular stop.

Grays Harbor Transit says that they are still correcting minor glitches as the program is launched.

Instructions are on the Grays Harbor Transit website (www.ghtransit.com) on how to load it on your mobile device as a quick launch icon.

Link is: https://transit.unitegps.com/gh