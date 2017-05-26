Grays Harbor tourism rate is 3x better than state average

According to figures from the Washington Tourism Alliance, tourism in Grays Harbor County is 3x better than the state.

Grays Harbor County Tourism says that the in annual growth rate for local tourism between 2015 and 2016 was 9.4%, compared to the state’s rate of 3.1% during the same period.

They say that tourism in 2016 accounted for $356 million in total spending, with tax revenues of $35 million to the state, in addition to providing 6,260 jobs throughout the local tourism industry.

“Tourism in Grays Harbor County is truly unforgettable,” said Mike Bruner, director of the Grays Harbor County Tourism Office. “It’s great to see tourism doing so well in our area over the past few years. Our success is due to the magnificent efforts of everyone involved in tourism in Grays Harbor County, as we draw visitors from throughout the Pacific Northwest to our beautiful region.”

The purpose of the Washington Tourism Alliance study was meant to document the “economic significance of the travel industry” in Washington from 2000-2016.

The findings show the level of travel spending by those traveling in the state and the impact their spending has on the economy in terms of earnings, employment, and tax revenue.

The estimates for 2016 are preliminary.