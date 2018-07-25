Grays Harbor tied for fourth highest unemployment rate in June

Grays Harbor was tied for the fourth highest unemployment rate in the state in June despite the rate dropping to record lows.

Grays Harbor was joined by Mason and Stevens Counties at 6.2% for June with only Ferry, Pend Oreille, and Pacific Counties having higher unemployment rates.

Pacific County’s unemployment rate in June was 6.4%.

Grays Harbor’s rate went down from 6.5% in May and the county’s total number of those on unemployment dropped by 89.

The number of those employed grew by 215 from May.

It was the lowest June unemployment rate and the lowest June number of those on unemployment since before 1990.

In Pacific County those on unemployment dropped by 21 and the number of people employed grew by 64.

It was the lowest June rate and lowest June number of those on unemployment since 1990.

Grays Harbor May 2018 June 2018 June 2017 Labor Force 28,194 28,320 28,198 Total Employment 26,350 26,565 26,402 Total Unemployment 1,844 1,755 1,796 Unemployment Rate 6.5% 6.2% 6.4%