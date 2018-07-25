Grays Harbor tied for fourth highest unemployment rate in June
By KXRO News
|
Jul 25, 2018 @ 9:19 AM

Grays Harbor was tied for the fourth highest unemployment rate in the state in June despite the rate dropping to record lows.

Grays Harbor was joined by Mason and Stevens Counties at 6.2% for June with only Ferry, Pend Oreille, and Pacific Counties having higher unemployment rates.

Pacific County’s unemployment rate in June was 6.4%.

Grays Harbor’s rate went down from 6.5% in May and the county’s total number of those on unemployment dropped by 89.

The number of those employed grew by 215 from May.

It was the lowest June unemployment rate and the lowest June number of those on unemployment since before 1990.

In Pacific County those on unemployment dropped by 21 and the number of people employed grew by 64.

It was the lowest June rate and lowest June number of those on unemployment since 1990.

Grays Harbor May 2018 June 2018 June 2017
Labor Force 28,194 28,320 28,198
Total Employment 26,350 26,565 26,402
Total Unemployment 1,844 1,755 1,796
Unemployment Rate 6.5% 6.2% 6.4%

 

Pacific County May 2018 June 2018 June 2017
Labor Force 8,237 8,280 8,403
Total Employment 7,686 7,750 7,834
Total Unemployment 551 530 569
Unemployment Rate 6.7% 6.4% 6.8%

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

New work on Raymond roundabout starts today; delays expected New record fish caught on Washington coast Boat located a month and over 400 miles from when it was last seen Grays Harbor burn ban heightened Rep. Kilmer introduces bill to bring broadband internet to rural areas Closures at Twin Harbors State Park
Comments