Grays Harbor third highest in unemployment despite historic lows

Even with having the third highest unemployment rate in the state, Grays Harbor’s unemployment for September dropped to historic lows.

Grays Harbor’s labor force grew from August to September by over 240 and the total number of people employed grew by over 250 while those on unemployment dropped by 17.

The unemployment rate for September in the county was 6.1% which is the lowest it has been in any month since before 1990 and the 1,723 people on unemployment is lowest number in that category since before 1990 as well.

Last September Grays Harbor’s unemployment rate was 8.1%

Pacific County came in with the fourth highest unemployment rate in the state at 6.0%.

That is the lowest September rate since before 1990.

Pacific County’s 517 people on unemployment is the lowest total since May of 1990.

Last September Pacific County’s rate was 7.5%.

Grays Harbor August September Last September Labor Force 27,989 28,230 27,074 Total Employment 26,249 26,507 24,892 Total Unemployment 1,740 1,723 2,182 Unemployment Rate 6.2% 6.1% 8.1%