Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office gives update on hatchet attack case

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office has given an update on the case where a woman attacked a man with a hatchet on Dekay Road.

The Sheriff’s Office tells KXRO that the woman from last Thursday’s hatchet attack on an 82 year old man was released from Grays Harbor Community Hospital on Saturday and booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail.

They say Alicia Marie Lamb, a 29 year old Hoquiam resident, is being charged by the Grays Harbor County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with Assault 1st degree and Burglary 1st degree.

The Sheriff’s Office says in consideration of the charge of Assault 1st degree versus Attempted Murder 2nd degree, the Assault 1st degree does carry a longer sentence.

The 82 year old victim from was also released from Grays Harbor Community Hospital and is staying with family.

