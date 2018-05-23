Grays Harbor rises to sixth highest in unemployment

Grays Harbor rose to sixth highest in the state for unemployment in April.

According to the Employment Security Department, despite the unemployment rate continuing to drop, down to 7.2% from 7.7% in March, Grays Harbor moved closer to the to the top five.

The labor force fell by 89 from March to April but the number of people employed grew by 58.

With just over 2,000 people on unemployment it was the lowest that number has been in April since before 1990.

There are also 676 more people employed in Grays Harbor from last April and almost 50 less people on unemployment.

Pacific County rose to third highest in the state with a rate of 7.8% despite that number dropping from 8.4% in March.

They added 75 people to their total employment from March but in April of last year there were 117 more people employed in Pacific County and 25 less on unemployment.

Grays Harbor March 2018 April 2018 April 2017 Labor Force 28,097 28,008 27,380 Total Employment 25,943 26,001 25,325 Total Unemployment 2,154 2,007 2,055 Unemployment Rate 7.7% 7.2% 7.5%