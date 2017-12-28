Grays Harbor remains 4th highest in state for unemployment

Grays Harbor’s unemployment rate grew and the county remained the fourth highest in the state despite having record lows for November.

The unemployment rate rose from October’s 5.9% to 6.1% in November but that rate is the lowest November rate since before 1990.

The labor force grew from October by 140 as well as those employed by 76, but those on unemployment grew as well by 64.

Last November the unemployment rate was 8.2% and nearly 500 more people in Grays Harbor were on unemployment.

Pacific County saw their unemployment rate rise to 6.5% from October’s 6.0% and that moved them to the second highest in the state behind only Ferry County’s 10.4%.

It was also Pacific County’s lowest November rate since before 1990.

Last November, Pacific County’s rate was 8.1% and there were over 100 more people on unemployment.

Grays Harbor October 2017 November 2017 November 2016 Labor Force 28,608 28,748 27,751 Total Employment 26,906 26,982 25,487 Total Unemployment 1,702 1,766 2,264 Unemployment Rate 5.9% 6.1% 8.2%