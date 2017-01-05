Grays Harbor Relay for Life kickoff on January 10

The Grays Harbor Relay for Life will be kicking off their 2017 planning at a meeting on Tuesday, January 10.

For 2017, the local Relay is asking residents, “What is your Super-Power?”

The Grays Harbor Relay for Life team announced that their “Super Hero Kick-Off Party” will take place on January 10th at the D & R Event Center, 207 South I Street, Aberdeen – 6 PM.

Anyone interested in participating is welcome to come, whether they know someone who has been affected by cancer, or they have been diagnosed themselves.

At the meeting, they will be discussing how they plan to raise funds this year for research and services for cancer survivors.

Teams are already forming for the Relay for Life event scheduled for June 2nd at Hoquiam Highschool’s Seabreeze Oval.

We have more information at KXRO.com

Teams are forming now. Adult teams, schools, organizations and company teams can sign up at the Kick-Off Party or through website: www.relayforlife.org/graysharborwa

For more information or questions email debi@ghrfl.com , jenny@ghrfl.com or kelseyx3@hotmail.com

The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life is a 501(c) 3. All donations are tax deductible.

For more information about Relay for Life – www.relayforlife.org/