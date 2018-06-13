Grays Harbor receives additional funding in Corps Work Plan

The Port of Grays Harbor says that on Monday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released its Fiscal Year 2018 Work Plan which included an additional $4.255 million for operations and maintenance work in Grays Harbor.

They say the funding will be used for additional maintenance dredging of Grays Harbor and repair of the Point Chehalis revetment in Westport.

The additional funding provided in the Fiscal Year 2018 Work Plan brings the total operations and maintenance for Grays Harbor to $15.965 million in Fiscal Year 2018.

The Fiscal Year 2018 omnibus bill passed in March, which will allocate nearly $956 million of additional funding for coastal and inland navigation projects.

Approximately $485 million of the funding will go to operations and maintenance activities of our nation’s waterways such as dredging, jetty maintenance, dredged material placement facilities, and other navigation efforts.

“This additional federal funding directly supports Grays Harbor’s nationally significant marine commerce activity including the shipment of cargo at our marine terminals and commercial seafood landings at the Westport Marina that combined create thousands of jobs and hundreds of millions in local economic activity,” shared Executive Director Gary Nelson. “We want to recognize and thank our federal delegation, Senator Patty Murray, Senator Maria Cantwell, and Congressman Derek Kilmer, for their hard work in ensuring the funding for construction, operations, and maintenance of our nation’s waterways remains a priority.”