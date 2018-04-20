Grays Harbor ranks 5th in state for home buyers

In a new survey by SmartAsset that looks at the looked at whether it was better to rent or to buy, Grays Harbor ranked in the Top 5 for purchasing a home.

SmartAsset compared average rent and home prices in counties across the country, placing them on an interactive map to find the places where buying makes the most sense.

SmartAsset’s buy vs. rent map highlights the places where buying a home is better than renting based on the number of years you plan on staying in your home.

The counties with the shortest time to break even between the two options were listed as the best places to buy.

According to their report, the average mortgage in Grays Harbor is $923, while the average rent is $1,121. At an average home price of $238,250 at the time of their study, this means a resident would break even after 3 years. Nationally we rank at 2561.

Pacific County, by comparison, ranked 33 out of 39 counties within the s. The average monthly rent was listed as similar, and $1,123, while average mortgage is listed at $986. Average home prices for the county are listed as $254,312.

In 2017, Grays Harbor ranked 1st for purchasing, 2nd in 2016 and 2015, showing much lower monthly mortgage rates.

The best county to purchase in Washington was Stevens County, followed by Adams, Okanogan, Cowlitz, and then Grays Harbor.

After 12 years in a home, all counties in the state are listed as better to purchase than rent.

Seattle ranked 3rd nationwide among major cities for the breakeven point, showing that if you lived in the city for 14.9 years, it is better to purchase. Mortgage for the city was listed as $1,751 with rent at $1,777.

For the “buy” scenario, SmartAsset assumed a mortgage rate of 4.5%, closing costs of $2,000 and a down payment of 20%.

The data was based on information from US Department of Housing and Urban Development and the US Census Bureau 2016 American Community Survey, comparing the total costs of buying and renting a typical home or rental in each county, for a household earning $100,000 a year.

Rank County Avg. Monthly Mortgage Payment Avg. Monthly Rent Avg. Home Price Breakeven Year Rent vs. Buy Index 1 Stevens, WA $1,094 $1,088 $282,170 2.0 95.4 2 Adams, WA $794 $975 $204,792 2.2 95.1 3 Okanogan, WA $974 $958 $251,361 2.2 94.8 4 Cowlitz, WA $1,165 $1,311 $300,611 2.3 94.7 5 Grays Harbor, WA $923 $1,121 $238,250 3.0 92.3 6 Kittitas, WA $1,444 $1,296 $372,468 3.1 92.1 7 Franklin, WA $994 $1,253 $256,495 3.4 91.2 8 Grant, WA $869 $1,045 $224,158 3.6 90.4 9 Clark, WA $1,992 $2,106 $513,930 4.3 88.4 10 Pierce, WA $1,537 $1,769 $396,534 4.3 88.2

Sources: US Department of Housing and Urban Development, US Census Bureau 2016 American Community Survey, SmartAsset