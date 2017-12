Grays Harbor Raceway schedule announced

The Grays Harbor Raceway has released their tentative schedule for 2018

In a calendar posted online, they say that while the schedule is tentative;

“We don’t expect much changes in it.”

The season starts in April with the Summer Thunder Sprint Series and runs through September with the 29 OCCU Championship Night and Fireworks Show.

Included in the calendar are events on weekends through the season, with sprints, hobby stocks, modifieds, the Fred Brownfield Classic, World of Outlaws, Rolling Thunder Big Rigs, and Monster Slam 18.