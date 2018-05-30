Grays Harbor/Pacific County will have 1 insurance option in 2019

Eleven health insurers filed 88 health plans for Washington state’s individual market yesterday, and all 39 counties will be covered in 2019.

Once again, Premera Blue Cross is the only insurer for Grays Harbor residents on the exchange, while Pacific County will be down to only Premera as Lifewise Health Plan of Washington is no longer listed as an option.

In a release, the Office of Insurance Commissioner(OIC) Mike Kreidler released a list of the proposed rate changes for plans throughout the state.

Proposed 2019 individual health insurers by county

These proposed rate changes are targeted for release on June 4.

“We can all breathe a sigh of relief knowing consumers in every county who need coverage will have access to a health plan in 2019,” said Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler. “Obviously, how much premiums may change and any increases to out-of-pocket costs are still key concerns, but I’m grateful that we can assure people that coverage is available, regardless of where they live.”

Last year, Grays Harbor and Klickitat Counties initially had no option for individual health insurance, although negotiations from Kreidler encouraged Premera Blue Cross to cover Grays Harbor and Bridgespan and Molina to cover Klickitat.

In addition to Grays Harbor, Kreidler says that Premera has made assurances to offer coverage should any county be without an individual health insurer for 2019.

About 300,000 people in Washington buy their own individual health insurance coverage.

Kreidler’s office will review all proposed health plans and their proposed rate changes over the next several months with decisions coming in the fall.