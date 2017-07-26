Grays Harbor and Pacific County show significant job growth over last year

Grays Harbor dropped from second to third in unemployment in the state and showed significant job growth over last year.

The unemployment rate dropped from 6.9% in May to 6.4% in June in Grays Harbor and Pacific County as both came in at the third highest in the state tied with Pend Oreille County and lower than only Wahkiakum and Ferry Counties.

According to the Employment Security Department Grays Harbor gained almost 250 in the Labor Force from May to June and the total number of those employed grew by over 375 while the total number of those on unemployment dropped by 130.

With an unemployment rate of 6.4% it is the lowest the rate has been since before 1990 in any month.

Grays Harbor gained over 1,000 in total employment from last June and the county has 525 less on unemployment than last year.

Pacific County gained over 200 hundred jobs from May to June and those on unemployment dropped by 23.

The total number of those employed in Pacific County grew by 400 from last June and those on unemployment dropped by over 100.

At 6.4% it was the lowest June rate in Pacific County since 1990.

Grays Harbor May 2017 June 2017 June 2016 Labor Force 27,419 27,666 27,173 Total Employment 25,521 25,898 24,880 Total Unemployment 1,898 1,768 2,293 Unemployment Rate 6.9% 6.4% 8.4%