Grays Harbor ORV Park 5 year lease approved with Villopoto’s group

Grays Harbor and Ryan Villopoto’s group have agreed on a deal to run the ORV Park for five years.

The county and PNWMX, LLC have agreed on a five year lease for the operation of the Grays Harbor ORV Park with the annual lease amount set at $27,500.

Villopoto’s group was selected last year to run the park and Commissioner Wes Cormier says the group featuring the former Supercross and Motocross champion has been busy working on the schedule for the park.

The agreement also includes a $10,000 damage deposit.