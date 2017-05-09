Grays Harbor ORV is now open

Over the weekend, the park now ran by a group featuring retired former motocross champion Ryan Villopoto held their opening day.

Due to rain, the grand opening of the park was delayed until Sunday morning to ensure that the dirt track was “dialed in”.

Following the weekend, Villapoto posted to social media, saying;

Receiving approval in December and signing their lease in March, Villopoto and partner Brent Davis said they are excited by the potential for national events they want to put on.

A series of dates and events have been scheduled into the summer, featuring a mud run, motocross, flat track, and off road racing.