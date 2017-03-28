Grays Harbor no longer in top ten for unemployment

Grays Harbor has dropped out of the top ten in unemployment for the state.

The Washington State Employment Security Department released their county unemployment numbers for February on Tuesday and Grays Harbor had the 11th highest rate in the state at 8.4% down from January’s 9%.

Grays Harbor’s labor force dropped by 244 from January to February (27,881 to 27,637) and the total number of those employed dropped by 48 (25,371 to 25,323).

In February, Grays Harbor had 2,314 people on unemployment which is the lowest February number of those unemployed since before 1990 according to historical numbers released by the Employment Security Department.

The closest February number of those on unemployment was 2,350 in 2000 when the labor force was 29,380, the number of people employed was 27,030, and the unemployment rate was 8.0%.

It was also the highest February number of people employed in Grays Harbor since 2011 when the labor force was over 2,000 more than it was this year.

This was the lowest February unemployment rate since 2008’s 7.8% and last February, Grays Harbor’s rate sat at 9.8%.

Since last year the labor force grew by 395 (27,242 to 27,637) and the total number of those employed grew by 764 (24,559 to 25,323).

Pacific County was tied for 13th highest in the state with three other counties at 8.1% in February.

For Pacific County the labor force dropped by 97 from January (8,404 to 8,307) and the total number of those employed dropped by 81 (7,718 to 7,637), but both of those numbers grew from last February (labor force – 8,088, total employed – 7,295).

It was the lowest February unemployment rate since 2008 when it was 7.6%.