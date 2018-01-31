Grays Harbor men victims in police incident in Olympia

According to the Olympian, Grays Harbor men were part of an incident in Olympia that involved guns and multiple arrests.

In the article, they state that four Lacey men were arrested and booked into Thurston County Jail following a suspected robbery at Yauger Park, according to Olympia Police Lt. Sam Costello.

Costello told the Olympian that four men from Grays Harbor were meeting with five men from Lacey when the Thurston county men pulled out guns and forced the local men to get out of their vehicle.

According to the report, the Lacey men took shoes, belts, wallets and cell phones from the 16, 18, 19 and 20 year old Grays Harbor men.

“Everybody flees initially,” Costello told the Olympian. “One of our officers stops the victims as they’re leaving.”

Lacey Police officers stopped the vehicle containing the men approximately 10 miles away in Lacey and four of them were arrested.

Two are 20, and the others are 19 and 22.