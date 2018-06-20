Grays Harbor Light celebrating 120th anniversary
By KXRO News
Jun 20, 2018 @ 6:04 AM

This month, the Grays Harbor Light at State Park will celebrate 120 years since first being lit.

According to John Shaw, Executive Director of the Westport South Beach Historical Society and Westport Maritime Museum, “ The Light ushered Grays Harbor into the 20th Century as an integral part of the shipping, lumber and fishing industries”.

Staff at the light have been preparing the grounds and cleaning the light in preparation of celebrating the anniversary of the first lighting on June 30 from 6-10pm,

Shaw says that the light is still used today as both a navigation aid and a tourist destination, located inside the Grays Harbor Lighthouse.

The public is invited to celebrate the anniversary.

