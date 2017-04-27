$13.9 million in new funding for local housing, but Grays Harbor needs remain high

New projects are underway, and almost $14 million dollars is coming to local affordable housing, but more is needed for Grays Harbor.

The Washington State Housing Finance Commission this week approved a total of $269.5 million in financing for the rehabilitation or new construction of more than 1,100 affordable across the state.

Included in these nine projects is $13.9 million tax-credit equity for the Housing Authority of Grays Harbor County to rehabilitate 160 units between the Aberdeen and Skyview Manor Apartments.

Cassie Lentz, Housing Resource Coordinator at Grays Harbor County Public Health and Social Services says that while the Housing Authority updates are needed, it will also impact an already needed resource.

“The money that they applied for will allow them to make improvements to the projects that they already own, and the impact of that is going to be positive and negative. Positive, that these buildings will get the renovations that they really desperately need, but the negative impact of that will be tyht they have to close their wairing list for piblic housing for the next two years”.

In addition to this project, Aberdeen Mayor Erik Larson announced this week that another project is looking to begin locally that could bring a brand new facility. He told KXRO that the Low Income Housing Institute is looking to build in the area, which could mean a “5-6 story building with about 40-something units in it.”

Lentz told KXRO that while these projects move forward, there is still a great need locally;

“For individuals that make 0-30% of area median income, so they are extremely low income. For every 100 households that need housing, there’s only 17 available. So, there’s a huge gap.”

Lentz said that this number increases moving into different wage brackets.

“When you are talking about going up to 50% of area median income, for every 100 households that are looking for affordable housing, there’s only 38 units available and affordable to them. Less than half of what the need is.”

In a 2015 Washington State Housing Needs Assessment, this gap is predicted to increase in the next 2 years.

Lentz added that the current need is “definitely in the hundreds of units, if not thousands” of units.

Despite this current gap in affordable housing, work is happening locally within their office to assist low income residents. This includes continuing to mapping available units county wide, find the needs and gaps in that housing, as well as working with landlords to match with residents.

Projects approved by the Washington State Housing Finance Commission include:

Competitive housing tax credits:

Aberdeen: Aberdeen Manor Apartments , 505 North F Street and Skyview Manor Apartments , 1109 Skyview Lane (Housing Authority of Grays Harbor County, $13.9 million tax-credit equity) Part of a long-term effort to renovate all the housing authority’s properties, this project will significantly rehabilitate 160 units in two apartment buildings to extend their lives and affordability.

DESC’s 13th “housing first” project for the chronically homeless, this development on north Aurora Avenue (Highway 99) will provide 24-hour staffing and robust case-management services with its 99 studios. Residents will be chosen according to those with the highest needs, as determined by the homeless-response system’s coordinated entry process.

This new building of 47 apartments, with 36 set aside for homeless veterans and their families, is strongly supported by the city of Renton, which has seen a rise in street homelessness.

Part of a master-planned community on the former Holy Names convent property on the Spokane River off Fort George Wright Drive, this new building will provide 75 apartments with services for extremely low-income, homeless families with children. Catholic Housing has worked closely with the Spokane School District on this project.

Half of these 80 new apartments will be reserved for the homeless, along with case management services. Eight local nonprofit organizations are participating in serving residents. The project is supported by $500,000 from the City of Yakima.

Other Multifamily Projects:

Everett:

Trailside Village Apartments, 300 100th Place SE (Preservation Partners LLC, $19.5 million tax-credit equity, $35 million tax-exempt bond, $30.3 million tax-exempt note)

Similar to the Parkside Apartments project by the same developer, which was recently approved by the Commission, this will be a full renovation of the site’s 250 apartments and community areas. The apartments will continue to be supported by section 8 rental assistance.

Avaire Apartments, 824 West Casino Road (Shelter Resources, $4.9 million tax-credit equity, $12 million tax-exempt note)

Thanks to support from the City of Everett in removing restrictions in its consolidated plan, this complex of 96 apartments built in 1980 will be extensively renovated and preserved as affordable housing for the long term. In addition to replacing siding, windows, and insulation, the developer will convert a garage to a community building and add a playground.

Olympia: Evergreen Villages , 505 Division Street Northwest (Bayside Communities, $17.3 million tax-credit equity, $44 million tax-exempt note)

Interiors, windows, siding, security and recreation areas will all be completely updated in this 180-unit garden-style community, which is also supported by rental subsidies. New amenities will include a half court for basketball, new picnic and barbecue area and energy-efficient lighting and appliances.

Through this financing, 107 apartments will be renovated and an additional 49 constructed, serving a mix of working families and fixed-income residents including seniors and veterans. This community is valued for housing many Asian immigrant families, particularly Vietnamese and Cambodian.



Nonprofit Facilities:

In addition to the housing projects, the Commission approved a $13.3 million tax-exempt bond for the east and north King County nonprofit Hopelink.

This financing supports Hopelink’s new Ronald Commons service center at 17939 Aurora Ave. North in Shoreline, which includes a food bank and education, employment and other services there. It will also help Hopelink build another integrated service center at 15511 NE 90th St. in Redmond, which will house administrative staff, a food bank and a full range of services.