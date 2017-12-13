Grays Harbor Historical Seaport seeking board members

The Grays Harbor Historical Seaport is looking for residents to join the board of the 30 year old nonprofit.

According to a release, they say;

“Board members are people who want to give of their time, resources, and talents to help steer this beloved organization to even greater success in the coming years.”

Board members serve 3 year terms, and those interested are invited to interview the organization, meet the staff, and current board members by visiting the Seaport.

“The work we do changes lives. There is nothing better than to see someone find their purpose and to become independent,” says Executive Director Brandi Bednarik. “We are dong wonderful, meaningful work, and we need to have a solid team to move us forward. That starts with our Board of Directors. We are looking for people willing to invest the time and effort to not only change our community, but to be part of something larger.”

Anyone interested can visit the board recruitment page of the GHHS website to download and fill out an application.

Board members need to be able to attend a monthly meeting in Aberdeen.

Anyone with questions can contact development@historicalseaport.org for more information.