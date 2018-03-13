Grays Harbor Gulls FC home opener on May 12
By KXRO News
|
Mar 13, 2018 @ 8:26 AM

The Grays Harbor Gulls FC have set their home opener.

On May 12, the Gulls will face the Lacey Pocket Gophers at Stewart Field in Aberdeen.

This will be the home opening game for the local FC .

The team announced in December that they would be joining a new league called the Western Washington Premier League.

The Gulls will join the Lacey Pocket Gophers FC, Twin City Union FC from Centralia/Chehalis, Kirkland FC, ISC Gunners FC from Issaquah, and Harbor FC from Gig Harbor in the league.

 

You can find out more on the official Grays Harbor Gulls FC social media pages;

Facebook: @graysharborgullsfc
Instagram: @graysharborgullsfc
Twitter: @ghgullsfc

RELATED CONTENT

Choker women fall to Big Bend in first round Choker women and coach named to All-Region team GHC Women get Big Bend to open NWAC Tournament GHC Women’s Basketball are NWAC Western Conference Champions High school soccer is coming to North Pacific County this Fall Choker women celebrate Sophomore Night with a win
Comments