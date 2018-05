The Grays Harbor Gulls FC were without some key players this weekend as they faced Issaquah, falling 3-0 to the Gunners on Saturday night.

Head Coach Drew Granneman told KXRO that it was a tough loss, but they will pick it up again next weekend at home against the Lacey Gophers.

After their opening 3-3 game against Gig Harbor, the Gulls now sit 0-1-1 on the season .

The Gulls will face the Gophers at Stewart field this Saturday at 5:00.