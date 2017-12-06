The Grays Harbor Gulls are back, but they aren’t playing baseball

A familiar team name could return to the area, but under a completely new sport.

The Grays Harbor Gulls FC say that they are a prospective adult amateur soccer team based in Grays Harbor.

If the name is reminiscent, the Grays Harbor Gulls semi-pro baseball team dissolved in the late 1990’s within the Western Baseball League.

In 2014, the Grays Harbor Gulls were reformed under the Mount Rainier Professional Baseball League, but dissolved shortly after their first week of the season.

According to a post from Grays Harbor Gulls, the new soccer club, they plan to compete against “other top men’s teams from around our state”.

“Our mission is to create a high quality playing environment for players from the Grays Harbor area. If you or someone you know either want to play competitive adult soccer, or support Grays Harbor’s very own team in any way, please contact us!”

According to the team, they are joining a new league called the Western Washington Premier League.

Schedules online show the Gulls joining; the Lacey Pocket Gophers FC, Twin City Union FC from Centralia/Chehalis, Snohomish County Steelheads, ISC Gunners FC from Issaquah, and Harbor FC from Gig Harbor.

The team is currently recruiting both players and supporters of their attempt.

They told KXRO,

“If people are interested in sponsoring or volunteering, contributing in any way” that they should message them on social media or email them.

They say that they plan to hold tryouts in March, with games starting the last weekend in April and running through June.

For more information, email the team at ghgullsfc@gmail.com.

https://www.facebook.com/pg/graysharborgullsfc

https://twitter.com/GHGullsFC