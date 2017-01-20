Grays Harbor Gateway Center meeting deciding between final 2 designs

The final two options for the Gateway Center Project were presented at the design meeting Thursday night.

Option one came after a community process in previous meetings and option two was a response to members of the public who wanted to save the façade of the Selmers Building that currently stands at the location.

Both options were presented complete with multiple pictures showing different angles of the buildings and a 3D fly through rendering of the buildings.

A survey to rank different aspects of the options was then given to the roughly 60 members of the public that attended the meeting.

Aberdeen Mayor Erik Larson said there was an added section to the survey about the potential cost differences of the options.

The survey will be placed online early next week for community members who were not able to attend last night’s meeting and the results of the survey will be announced in February.