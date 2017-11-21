Grays Harbor fourth highest in state for unemployment

The monthly unemployment numbers for counties were released and Grays Harbor was the fourth highest in the state and Pacific County was the third highest.

Even though Grays Harbor added 284 to the labor force and 280 to the total number of those employed the total number of those unemployed also increased by 4 from September to October and the unemployment rate stayed steady at 6%.

Last October the unemployment rate was 8.2%.

The number of those employed in Grays Harbor this October was the highest it has been since December of 2010.

In Pacific County the labor force fell by 111 and those employed dropped by 102 but the total number of those unemployed also fell by 9 from September to October and the unemployment rate remained at 6.1%.

Last October’s unemployment rate in Pacific County was 7.7%.

Grays Harbor September 2017 October 2017 October 2016 Labor Force 28,383 28,667 27,620 Total Employed 26,672 26,952 25,364 Total Unemployed 1,711 1,715 2,256 Unemployment Rate 6.0% 6.0% 8.2%