Grays Harbor has first ever National Champion wrestler

Grays Harbor College Women’s Wrestling left the 2018 Women’s Collegiate Wrestling Association National Championships on Saturday with 5 WCWA All Americans, 2 National Finalists and Grays Harbor’s first ever National Champion.

Coach Andy Cook announced that GHC wrestler Paige Baynes outscored her opponents 42-0 to continue an undefeated season, winning the national title and her second All American status.

The first All American Wrestler for Grays Harbor, Kacie Moorehouse received her second listing as an All American over the weekend, joined by National Runner Up Desiree Zavala who received her second All American status.

Kateri Rowell and Nina Pham can also now list All American on their careers.

