Grays Harbor firefighters sent to battle Eastern Washington blaze

Firefighters from Grays Harbor are heading to battle a blaze in Eastern Washington.

The McLane Black Lake Union Firefighters posted on their Facebook page that yesterday just after midnight, units from Grays Harbor, Lewis and Thurston counties were mobilized to the Spartan Fire in Chelan County near Wenatchee as part of the Washington State Wildland Mobilization Plan.

They say Central Strike Team #1 was mobilized and the Tender 2-11 crew from Grays Harbor Fire District 2 was a part of it.

The Spartan Fire had burned about seven square miles on Tuesday and threatened some 80 homes.

The state Department of Natural Resources says the fire is about 10 percent contained.

Occupants of the homes threatened by the Spartan Fire, a few miles southeast of Wenatchee, were told to be ready to evacuate on a moment’s notice.