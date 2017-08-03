Grays Harbor firefighters assist in fire near Rochester that destroys buildings

A fire to the east of Grays Harbor damaged buildings and saw firefighters from across the region responded.

West Thurston Fire posted an update saying that everyone should avoid the area near Rochester at 201st Ave to Kuper Ct to Tea St to Grand Mound Way.

They say that the “Serious fast moving Brush Fire” is damaging and threatening homes. This includes a garage and two outbuildings being lost, with several homes suffered damage.

Approximately 33 acres were lost to fire.

Families were evacuated.

Reports say that the fire has been fully contained, controlled, and was put out Wednesday evening.

They announced that approximately 100 firefighters were on scene, including Grays Harbor responders.

They say that the cause of fire is unknown, but it does appear to be “man started”.

An air quality alert will continue through Friday.

The National Weather Service says that smoke from wildfires is expected to remain over Western Washington through Friday.

Air quality may be unhealthy for sensitive groups such as the elderly. People with respiratory problems should limit outdoor activity if possible.