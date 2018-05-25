Grays Harbor Family Planning now covering men

Starting this week, Grays Harbor Family Planning announced that they have expanded their services to offer reproductive health care, including STD screening and treatment, to men.

Previously, Grays Harbor Family Planning tells KXRO that they had only provided reproductive health and family planning services to women.

“We are thrilled to expand our services to men,” says Karolyn Holden, Director of Grays Harbor County Public Health & Social Services Department. “Engaging men in sexual and reproductive health can improve health outcomes for men, women, and children. After all, men are contraceptive users and share responsibility in family planning.”

Grays Harbor Family Planning is part of the Washington State Title X Family Planning Network and is operated by Grays Harbor County Public Health and Social Services Department. The clinic receives federal and state funds to provide services such as breast and pelvic exams, Pap smears and other cancer screenings, STD testing, pregnancy testing and counseling, and affordable birth control.

“Access to quality, affordable reproductive health care services is critical to meeting the reproductive health needs of women and men in Grays Harbor,” says Holden.

To make an appointment with Grays Harbor Family Planning, call (360) 532-8631 or stop by the clinic at 2109 Sumner Avenue in Aberdeen. Services are confidential and Grays Harbor Family Planning is LGBTQ-friendly.