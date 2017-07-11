Grays Harbor Fair prices increase for kids and seniors
By KXRO News
|
Jul 11, 2017 @ 7:34 AM

The Grays Harbor County Fair admission prices for children and seniors will go up for this year.

The Grays Harbor County Commissioners passed a resolution that raised the price of the admission from $6 to $7 for children and seniors at their meeting yesterday.

Commissioner Vickie Raines spoke about the opportunities that are still available for people to attend the fair at a lower cost.

In the proposal, it says that the increase is necessary due to “naturally rising operational costs in several areas” which include fair entertainment, utilities, repairs/maintenance, and salaries/wages for employees.

The one dollar rate increase does not impact discounted youth admission prices on “Kids Day”, or the free admission on Sunday from 10:00am to 11:00am.

The measure was previously brought to the board at their meeting on June 26th but did not receive a motion.

The commissioners said that was because of a lack of information at that time.

