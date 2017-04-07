Grays Harbor E9-1-1 annual Telecommunicator Recognition Awards

Grays Harbor E9-1-1 is recognizing employees for their performance in 2016.

In recognition of the public safety dispatcher’s critical role in the protection of life and property and the preservation of society and law, Governor Jay Inslee has proclaimed the week of April 9th thru April 15th as Public Safety Telecommunications Week.

During the week-long celebration, Grays Harbor E9-1-1 will take the opportunity to present the agency’s annual Telecommunicator Recognition Awards for exemplary job performance in 2016.

Krystal Eastham has been selected to receive the Sustained Job Performance Award for her outstanding performance, effort, knowledge and dedication.

Megan Hamilton has been selected to receive the Critical Incident Award for her role in handling a lost hiker call.

Eastham, Heather Cowsert, Wendy Richey and Sarah Saunders are being recognized with the Team Critical Incident Award for their performance during an incident involving an assault.

They will also recognize individuals who were instrumental in developing and installing their new Computer Aided Dispatch system that went live in February.

The awards will be presented on Wednesday, April 12th at 2:00pm in the afternoon at the Grays Harbor Community Hospital East Campus conference room.