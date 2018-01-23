Grays Harbor drops to tenth in unemployment despite the growing rate
By KXRO News
|
Jan 23, 2018 @ 12:02 PM

Grays Harbor’s unemployment rate jumped an entire percentage point from November to December but the county dropped from fourth to tenth highest in the state.

Grays Harbor’s unemployment rate went from 6.2% to 7.2% in December.

Last December the rate was 8.6%.

For the year the average unemployment rate was 7.0% which is the lowest yearly average since before 1990.

Grays Harbor also showed growth in both the labor force and total employment for the second straight year and a decline for the second straight year in both total number of those on unemployment and unemployment rate.

For Pacific County there was also a jump in the unemployment rate from November’s 6.4% to December’s 7.4% but the county dropped from the second highest rate to the ninth in the state.

Last December Pacific County’s rate was 8.3%.

They also saw their lowest yearly unemployment rate since before 1990 with a 6.9% average and they saw their third straight year of growth in the labor force and total employment.

Pacific County’s yearly average for those on unemployment and their unemployment rate also dropped for the third consecutive year.

The complete numbers for November, December, and last December, and the yearly averages can be found in the charts below.

Grays Harbor November 2017 December 2017 December 2016
Labor Force 28,560 28,470 27,770
Total Employment 26,802 26,420 25,384
Total Unemployment 1,758 2,050 2,386
Unemployment Rate 6.2% 7.2% 8.6%

 

Pacific County November 2017 December 2017 December 2016
Labor Force 8,342 8,294 8,463
Total Employment 7,805 7,684 7,759
Total Unemployment 537 610 704
Unemployment Rate 6.4% 7.4% 8.3%

 

Grays Harbor 2015 Yr. Avg. 2016 Yr. Avg. 2017 Yr. Avg.
Labor Force 26,915 27,373 27,960
Total Employment 24,462 24,989 26,005
Total Unemployment 2,453 2,384 1,955
Unemployment Rate 9.1% 8.7% 7.0%

 

Pacific County 2014 Yr. Avg. 2015 Yr. Avg. 2016 Yr. Avg. 2017 Yr. Avg.
Labor Force 7,845 8,096 8,334 8,421
Total Employment 7,070 7,364 7,642 7,842
Total Unemployment 775 732 692 579
Unemployment Rate 9.9% 9.0% 8.3% 6.9%

