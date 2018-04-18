Grays Harbor drops out of top 10 in unemployment

Grays Harbor dropped out of the top ten in the state for unemployment in February.

According to the Employment Security Department, Grays Harbor’s unemployment rate dropped from 8.0% in January to 7.9% in February which was the 11th highest in the state.

The labor force added 45 from January to February and the total number of those employed grew by 81.

Last February the unemployment rate was 8.3% and there were 510 less people employed.

With 2,197 people on unemployment in Grays Harbor it was the lowest it has been in February since before 1990.

Pacific County was the ninth highest in the state with an unemployment rate of 8.1%.

According to the Employment Security Department, Pacific County lost numbers in both labor force and total employment from January to February and from last February as well.

The total number of those on unemployment did go down as well, by 29.

Grays Harbor January 2018 February 2018 February 2017 Labor Force 27,938 27,983 27,551 Total Employment 25,705 25,786 25,276 Total Unemployment 2,233 2,197 2,275 Unemployment Rate 8.0% 7.9% 8.3%