Grays Harbor drops from 3rd to 9th highest unemployment in state

Grays Harbor’s unemployment rate rose from November (8.3%) to December’s 8.8% but it dropped from the third highest in the state down to the ninth highest.

That is the lowest December unemployment rate for Grays Harbor since 2006 when it was 7.5%.

Grays Harbor saw a lift in its labor force from November (27,491) to December (27,532) but its total number of those employed dropped by 83 (25,196 to 25,113).

The total number of those unemployed increased by 124 (2,295 to 2,419).

The yearly average for 2016 was positive however, with the average unemployment rate of 8.8% which was the lowest average since 2008’s 7.8%.

2016 also saw the lowest average number of total unemployed in Grays Harbor with 2,406 since 2007 when it was 2,210.

Pacific County was tied for the 10th highest in the state with Okanogan with a December rate of 8.5%.

Pacific County saw a lift in its labor force as well from November (8,290) to December (8,338) and it also saw an increase of 25 people employed (7,605 to 7,630).

The total number of those unemployed did increase as well by 23 (685 to 708).

Pacific County also saw promising numbers in 2016 with an average unemployment rate of 8.5% which was the lowest average rate since 2008’s 7.7%.

2016 also saw the lowest average number of total unemployed in Pacific County with 698 since 2007 when it was 620.