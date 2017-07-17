Grays Harbor dancers bring home the Gold

In a release from the Dance Club of Grays Harbor, they say that “Months of preparation, and some pretty amazing choreography” assisted them in earning 15 Gold Medals at the Washington State Senior Games.

The 10th Annual Dance Competition took place July 8 at the Olympia Center.

Dance Club of Grays Harbor instructor Arlene Hoiland, along with amateur dancers Mark Van Hemert, Margaret Sherwood, and Jeannie Cornell competed in 11 of 70 heats in the competition.

The local dancers participated in the 11 segments, and brought home 15 Gold Medals for their dances.

The videos of those dances (East Coast Swing, Cha-Cha, Bolero, Foxtrot, Waltz, Tango, Quickstep, Viennese Waltz) can be seen on our Facebook page, or on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/user/1AlaskaGal.

The Dance Club of Grays Harbor has a monthly dance on the 3rd Sat. of each month (except June, July and August of this year as they transition to a new dance venue). We start our new season at the Hoquiam Elks, 624 K Street, Hoquiam, with our dance on September 16, with live music by Casanova. The dances are open to anyone. There is a free dance lesson from 7-8pm (Salsa in Sept.), and the dance is from 8-10:30pm. The cost for Dance Club members is $9, for non-members, it’s $12.

Hoiland will also teach dance lessons again this year at the Grays Harbor College at 7pm and at 8pm beginning on October 4 for 5 weeks. Please contact the College for more information, or Arlene at 580-5887.