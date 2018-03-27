Grays Harbor County timber sales to bring in funds

Grays Harbor County approved contracts for timber sales that could bring in an estimated $6 million, but not all of it goes to the county.

At their Monday meeting the Grays Harbor County Commissioners approved the contracts for 5 timber sales.

Commissioner Randy Ross explained where some of the funds would be distributed.

Commissioner Vickie Raines said that some of the money would go to the state as well.

According to the county the sale contracts are listed as follows:

Esterbrook to Sierra Pacific Industries

East Hoquiam River #3 to A1 Timber

Raney Creek #10 and West Fork Wishkah #8 to Harbor Timber

Elk River #3 (Cedar Salvage) to Noe Perez

The estimated total for the sales comes to $6,183,089.36.